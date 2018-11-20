Hailey Clauson Goes Topless On Instagram & Fans Go Wild

Model Hailey Clauson showed off her back in her newest Instagram post. She went topless for the photo, which shows her looking at the camera over her left shoulder. Hailey wore her hair down and accentuated her eyes with dark makeup. The black-and-white image put the focus on the model’s face and back, as she captioned it with emojis of a moon, a star, and a thunderbolt.

Her fans are loving the new post, with people pouring in with compliments. Many called her “beautiful,” while others posted fire emojis. One person noted, “Hair goals,” which is understandable, considering Clauson’s hair looks just about perfect. Since the photo is black-and-white, her highlights were accentuated and looked great.

Fans are also looking forward to the model’s return to Sports Illustrated’s 2019 Swimsuit Edition. Clauson made her debut with the publication in 2015, and also appeared on the 2016 cover. All in all, it’s been five years strong for Hailey with SI, and it’s obvious that people are excited to see more of her, as a new video of her topless garnered tons of likes and buzz.

In addition to sneak peeks at her modeling shoots, Hailey’s also been sharing cute selfies. Yesterday, she posted one with her brown dog that she titled, “Lazy day.” In that picture, she wore some hoop earrings and appeared to go makeup free. Her Instagram Story is also a selfie GIF of her wearing a black turtleneck, as she pulled her hair back in a high ponytail.

Not only that, Hailey also shared a risqué photo of herself posing topless with a hat and leggings, which garnered over 20,000 likes.

For Clauson, the road to modeling started when she was just 15-years-old. Some of her earlier work provoked controversy and even sparked a lawsuit against Urban Outfitters that was filed by her parents, detailed Fashionista. And as someone that’s been through the wringer and came out on top, her advice for aspiring models seems sound.

“Learn who you are as a person and become a really strong woman or man and then if you feel that you’re ready to model after, then go for it and see how it goes. But always stay yourself.”

Plus, Hailey still remembers how her parents were involved and supportive of her, especially during her earlier years.