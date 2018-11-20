‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: No Dragons And Definitely No Targaryens, According To George RR Martin

Set 5,000 years prior to events unfolding in the current series, the prequel will be lacking in dragons and Targaryens.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting any news available regarding the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. Commissioned by HBO, the series is expected to be set thousands of years prior to the events currently unfolding in the original Game of Thrones series, which will conclude with Season 8 in 2019.

Now, George R. R. Martin has clarified a few things in relation to this new series set in the same universe. And, for those of you who are fans of dragons and Targaryens, the news might not sound so great.

According to an interview Martin did with Entertainment Weekly, the new series will be set approximately 5,000 years prior to what is happening in Season 7 of Game of Thrones. This means that the prequel will “predate Valyria — the doomed city in Essos that also gave rise to dragons and House Targaryen.”

As such, the answer is a clear no when it comes to the question of whether or not House Targaryen will be featured in the new series. It also means that dragons are out of the question, since they have not yet come into being either at this point in time in the Game of Thrones universe.

HBO

“Westeros is a very different place. There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We’re dealing with a different and older world and, hopefully, that will be part of the fun of the series.”

George R. R. Martin is the author of the A Song of Fire and Ice book series on which HBO’s Game of Thrones is based. He is also an executive producer and co-creator on the upcoming prequel series.

Recently, Martin has had to clarify a statement he made about the title of the new Game of Thrones prequel. While the series has been going under the working title of The Long Night, Martin had stated that this was the actual title of the series, according to a previous Inquisitr article. However, while this is the title he hopes HBO will end up naming the prequel series, the network has insisted this is not yet the official title. As a result of this, Martin posted to his blog that he had named the new series preemptively.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the final season of Game of Thrones will air on HBO in April 2019.