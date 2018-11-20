Khloe Kardashian Adamantly Refutes Rumor About Tristan Thompson Leaving Ex-Girlfriend To Date Her

Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson has been a major topic of discussion since their whirlwind romance began. While many of the reports focused on the fact that Khloe was finally moving on after her turbulent marriage to Lamar Odom, other reports shed light on Tristan’s seemingly abrupt transition from one relationship to the next. For those who don’t know, Tristan’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, was in her third trimester of pregnancy when he was first spotted with Khloe Kardashian.

Of course, this fueled rumors about him cheating on Jordan with Khloe. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard faced stark criticism after he was accused of dumping his pregnant girlfriend for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Although that rumor has circulated for quite some time, Khloe never addressed the situation – until now.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian recently fired back at a fan who accused Tristan of dumping Jordan for her. The reality star replied to the fan’s comment on a now-deleted Instagram video. Criticizing Khloe for her decision to date Tristan, the fan offered a scathing message to her and eluded to the possibility of karma in her future. The fan also accused Khloe of making light of Tristan’s behavior writing, “Making flimsy excuses for a lousy womanizer. I love you and I know it’s your life and choice but come on. He has grown from what? He left his pregnant girlfriend to be with you and you think he won’t leave you someday. I bet we will be here to remind you of your poor choices.”

Needless to say, Khloe Kardashian definitely wasn’t pleased with the comment and she reportedly wasted no time firing back. For the first time, she addressed the speculation about the timeline of her relationship with Tristan. Despite all of the claims about Tristan cheating on Jordan, Khloe adamantly insists their relationship did not begin while he was still with Jordan. The reality star strategically responded to the fan and offered clarity about the entire situation.

“I appreciate the support, unsolicited opinions and love I get from you all. I’m not excusing anyone’s behavior.” She also added, “PS he never left anyone for me,” she clarified. “I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie. So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here.”

When Khloe Kardashian and Tristan began dating, the timing of their relationship caused quite a stir. Then, when Tristan cheating on a pregnant Khloe around the same time he cheated on Jordan during her pregnancy with his first child, fans quickly pointed out the similarities. Tristan’s patterned behavior is why fans have labeled him as a womanizer. Right now, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan are still together, but fans aren’t so sure they’ll be together for the long haul.