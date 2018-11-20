NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire Bradley Beal For Trade Package Including Kyle Kuzma And Brandon Ingram

Should the Lakers give up Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma for Bradley Beal?

As they continue to struggle in the 2018-19 NBA season, rumors and speculations continue to swirl that the Washington Wizards will consider a huge roster shakeup before the February NBA trade deadline. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Wizards have made every player on their roster, including superstars John Wall and Bradley Beal, available in trade discussions.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently created multiple trade scenarios involving the Wizards. In the proposed trade deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Wizards will be trading Bradley Beal, Thomas Bryant, and Jeff Green for Michael Beasley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, and Brandon Ingram. Both teams will be needing to wait until mid-December to make the deal since some of the players included just signed a new contract in the recent free agency.

As of now, it remains questionable if the Lakers have any plan of engaging in a blockbuster trade deal, especially after they passed on trading for Kawhi Leonard this summer. The Lakers are currently preserving their salary cap space for the summer of 2019 where they are expected to be aggressive in chasing for their second superstar. The 2019 NBA free agency will be featuring several big names including Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, Klay Thompson, and DeAndre Jordan.

However, after what happened in their pursuit of Paul George, Favale believes the Lakers should consider targeting another superstar via trade.

“Sitting out another blockbuster shouldn’t be part of the Lakers’ plan. They of all teams know nothing is certain in advance of free agency. (Cough, Paul George, cough.) If they can reel in a 25-year-old All-Star who complements LeBron James’ game without obliterating their asset base, cap space should be a secondary concern.”

Story on ESPN: Wizards signaling a willingness to consider trade overtures on entire roster, including All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal. https://t.co/LM7PiQvweB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2018

Bradley Beal’s ability to excel off the ball makes him a good fit with Lakers superstar LeBron James. Beal and James will both benefit by teaming up in Los Angeles. Beal will tremendously improve the Lakers’ floor spacing which will make it easier for James to penetrate the basket, while LeBron’s passing skills will help the All-Star guard get more open looks from beyond the arc.

Trading Bradley Beal, who is currently considered as Washington’s most valuable trade chip, is undeniably a tough decision for the Wizards. However, the potential trade deal with the Lakers will not only help them remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, but they will also be adding two players, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, who have shown great potentials to become superstars in the league.