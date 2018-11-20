Frankie Muniz Announces Engagement To Girlfriend Paige Price

It looks like Frankie Muniz is officially off the market, according to a report by E! Online.

The star of Malcolm In The Middle got engaged to his girlfriend Paige Price after years as a couple. In a post she shared to Instagram on Monday, Price broke the news that she will be getting married to “the master of proposals.”

In a heartwarming post, Price wrote, “When you’re a little girl, you dream of marrying the man of your dreams. You think of all these extravagant things from the way he asks you, to the dress you’re going to wear, to the music you’re going to dance to with your father. Sometimes, reality has a tendency to overstep your dreams and really surprise you. Francisco Muniz IV, you’re more than a dream to me.”

Muniz chose the Lantern Festival at the Pinal Fairgrounds & Event Center in Casa Grande, Arizona, as the location to ask the question on Sunday. In the images that Price shared, the couple was surrounded by bright lights that were floating in the night sky, although she did not post all of the photos that were taken due to the fact that she “ugly cried so hard.”

Muniz has regularly gone on the record as he expressed his love for Price, often describing that he would be “lost without her,” in particular her assistance with helping him cope with his ongoing memory loss. The 32-year-old actor has found himself dependent upon Price in helping him remember everyday things due to his deteriorating memory. Muniz described the situation in detail during an interview with Us Weekly while he was competing on Dancing With The Stars, saying, “So she writes literally in detail—she’s a writer too, so it works—like a journal that I can look at any day. It does bring me back there because there is really cool, amazing detail.”

Muniz also revealed that his memory loss has grown so severe that he is now having trouble remembering the years that he spent on set acting on Malcolm In The Middle.

Price has also been helping Muniz cope with a difficult week, as was previously covered in the Inquisitr. Muniz returned to his home after some time away to attend the funeral of a family member to find that everything in his home had been ruined after his cat “accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone.”

Muniz paid tribute to Price among the tweets explaining the difficult situation, describing her as someone who is “so strong and exactly what I need.”