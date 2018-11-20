Karina Smirnoff Poses In Hot Pink Bikini In Bali

The 'Dancing With the Stars' veteran looks pretty in pink in a new photo.

Karina Smirnoff is making magic in Bali. The longtime Dancing With the Stars pro dancer seemingly walked on water during a recent visit to the Indonesian island. But it was the sexy star’s toned dancer’s body that really made her social media followers does a double take. In a new photo posted to Instagram, Karina Smirnoff rocked a hot pink bikini as she playfully poked her toes in water after she stepped off of a deck.

The former DWTS star, who turned 40-years-old in January, looks happy and healthy in the snap, which you can see below.

Karina Smirnoff is no stranger to Bali bikini shots. Last year, the DWTS mirrorball champ posted a series of gorgeous photos to Instagram during her travels, one of which showed her on the beach in Bali wearing a sexy brown bikini and oversized sunglasses as she lounged by the crystal blue water.

Smirnoff captioned the photo with a declaration of her love for the popular vacation destination, writing, “Bali….it is truly magical. Still untouched by industrialization. So much nature and culture. Amazing beaches. A perfect place to relax and see life in its raw state.”

You can see Karina Smirnoff’s gorgeous bathing suit photos taken in Bali below.

Karina Smirnoff seems to look younger with age. Last year, the dance champ told Fitness magazine that she likes to mix up her workouts.

“I do everything, from martial arts to Krav Maga, to yoga to jogging, running, hiking. I like to spice it up and keep it different every time because I get bored really fast. …I try to do different stuff every time but to me, the best workout is dancing.”

Smirnoff went on to explain that he swears by her DanceFIT-KS workout to keep in shape.

“It’s a dance-inspired workout because it’s moves that dancers use to keep in shape and no matter how often you do it, your body never gets used to it because you never use the same muscles twice. We do dance camps, too and we take it to different hotels in the summer. It’s a win-win situation, with the travel, the amazing vacations, you get to work out, stay in shape, meet new people.”

Karina Smirnoff has not competed on Dancing With the Stars since 2015, but she has been keeping herself busy. Last year, Smirnoff headlined the Dance for Africa benefit and she launched a cosmetics collection with LASplash. On the TV front, Karina Smirnoff appeared on the E! relationship show, Famously Single.