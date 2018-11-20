Snoop Dogg Gets Star On Walk Of Fame, Thanks Himself In Speech: ‘I Want To Thank Me’

Snoop Dogg has a lot of super fans in his life… including himself.

Earlier today, the rapper was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, something that many celebrities can only dream of. Per tradition, Snoop was honored at a ceremony today as his star, which stands outside the El Capitan Theatre, was unveiled. Big names like Jimmy Kimmel and Quincy Jones were also in attendance and they were quick to sing Snoop’s praises in their own speeches, per KTLA.

“You are not just an artist and entertainer, you are a visionary. You deserve this star on the Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and every other recognition that comes your way,” Jones said in his speech.

Kimmel shared in the same sentiments as Jones, applauding Snoop for breaking barriers in his career.

“If there’s anyone who deserves Hollywood’s highest honor, it’s Snoop Doggy Dogg. You crossed over color lines, you crossed over genre lines before almost anyone in hip hop did that.”

But when it was time for Snoop himself to speak, he surprised many. Of course, the 47-year-old was quick to thank his family for always being there for him, as well as a few others in the music industry, including Warren G, Dr. Dre, and Quincy Jones — all of whom were instrumental in his career. But there was another person that Snoop didn’t fail to thank — himself.

Page Six shares that the rapper praised himself toward the end of his acceptance speech.

“Last, but not least, I want to thank me. I want to thank me for believing in me. I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting. . . I want to thank me for just being me at all times. Snoop Dogg, you a bad motherf**ker.”

On Instagram today, Snoop also shared a few photos and videos from the event, and it is easy to see that this moment in his career has meant a lot to him. In one photo, Snoop and a few pals put their feet around his Walk of Fame square. That particular photo has earned the rapper a ton of attention from his 28 million-plus followers, with over 449,000 likes in addition to 7,800 comments.

Many loyal fans were quick to chime in and congratulate the rapper on the major accomplishment while countless others said that they were proud of him.

“Yass! Well deserved Snoop!!!!”

“Yeah…realest star on the walk! Congrats OG,” one more wrote.

“Long overdue. Congrats,” another commented.

All told, it was an amazing accomplishment for Snoop.