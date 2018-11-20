‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Mid-Season Preview: Episode 8 Delves Into The Evolution Of The Undead

Michonne's group also finally arrives at Hilltop.

As AMC’s The Walking Dead marches towards its mid-season finale, there has been the slow reveal of potentially evolving walkers. Now, it seems that Episode 8 will address this issue further as the hunt for Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) continues.

In the previous two episodes fo AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 9, there has been a developing storyline involving Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Eugene. They are seen, running for their lives, and having to hide in mud in order to avoid a herd of walkers. At the conclusion of Episode 5, viewers heard what appeared to be walkers talking. In Episode 7, Rosita was found. She was clean, yet injured and dehydrated. Eugene was nowhere to be seen. Although, Rosita did reveal that he was hiding out in a barn.

Now, with the mid-season finale episode being titled “Evolution” it seems likely this storyline will be explored further in Episode 8 of The Walking Dead Season 9.

AMC lists the following synopsis for this episode.

“A small rescue mission braves a dangerous herd in their hunt for a missing comrade, only to discover a surprising threat that could doom them all.”

From the synopsis, it appears that the search for Eugene will continue in Episode 8. And, it is possible that that “surprising threat” could be the advent of evolving walkers.

And, for those that read The Walking Dead comics that AMC bases their TV series on, now is the time to remain quiet about what is going on here. Although, if you haven’t read the comics and would like some spoilers on this storyline, this previous Inquisitr article is a great starting point.

In addition to the Episode 8 synopsis, a couple of trailers have been released for the mid-season finale episode of The Walking Dead, according to Flickering Myth.

The first clip shows Daryl Dixon Norman Reedus), Jesus (Tom Payne), and Aaron (Ross Marquand). They are likely trying to find Eugene. However, they have come across a strange herd of walkers that are just “milling around.” This is a habit they have never seen the walkers do previously.

Eugene is seen also in this clip and he offers some more insight into the strange behavior.

“This wasn’t a normal herd,” Eugene reveals. “It’s looking for me.”

The clip closes with one of the walkers moaning the words, “Keep them together.”

The second clip for Episode 8 gives little insight into the evolving walker storyline. Instead, it shows Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) group finally arriving at Hilltop.

You can view both of the mid-season finale clips below.

Finally, AMC has also released the following images for the mid-season finale episode of The Walking Dead Season 9.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 8 on Sunday, November 18, at 9/8c.