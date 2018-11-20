Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Baby True Breastfeeding Issues Due to Stress

Khloe Kardashian isn’t holding back as she opens up about the difficulty of motherhood, according to a report by People.

On Sunday, Kardashian was live-tweeting throughout the new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. During the tweet session, Kardashian revealed to her followers that she had to give up breastfeeding her daughter True and instead give her formula due to the fact that her body had stopped producing milk.

The 34-year-old reality star also explained that the primary reason for her body’s inability to produce milk was due to the stress she was dealing with. Kardashian found out only days before she gave birth that her boyfriend and the father of her child, NBA player Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her.

Responding to a comment from one of her followers, Kardashian tweeted, “I tried breastfeeding for weeks and weeks! For me it was so painful but I also was not producing a lot of milk. So I had to pump every time she was napping.”

Kardashian went on to tweet about her inability to produce milk, saying, “I guess due to stress my milk was not coming in. I tried and I just couldn’t give her enough. So I had to go to formula.”

Kardashian also made the revelation that she had gone to professionals in order to seek methods in which she could increase her milk supply, only resorting to formula after those methods had failed. Kardashian had no choice but to switch to formula when she found that by that by breastfeeding alone, she was causing True to lose weight.

Kardashian tweeted to her followers, “Yes I tried literally EVERYTHING!! doctors came to check, I met with the lactation specialist, I did power pumping, I drink the tea, ate the cookies, did special massages etc. It just wasn’t working for me. Once True started loosing [sic] weight bc of it. I had to give her formula.”

Kardashian had previously spoken about her issues breastfeeding, describing the difficulty that came with the decision to switch True over to formula while also describing it as something of a relief when she no longer had to deal with the stress of it any longer.

Kardashian tweeted, “I had to stop breastfeeding. it was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly”

She later wrote, “It was so frustrating because for Kourt it was soo easy for her to breastfeed. My experience was very different”