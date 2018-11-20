‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale Spoilers: Dance Order, Performance Tidbits Revealed Ahead Of Season 27 End

Monday night brings the Season 27 finale of Dancing with the Stars and four pairs are still battling for the chance to call the mirror-ball trophy theirs. Some new DWTS spoilers for this last episode have just emerged and fans have a lot to look forward to in this one.

Each couple will be dancing twice, doing both a repeat dance and a freestyle. There are several musical guests set to perform and previous contestants will be stepping back onto the dance floor one more time as well.

Dancing with the Stars spoilers via ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio on Twitter indicate that Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten will kick off the DWTS finale with their repeat dance, and viewers will see Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess dance second.

The third spot for the repeat dance goes to Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, with Milo Manheim and Witney Carson doing their repeat performance last. Interestingly, Dancing with the Stars spoilers indicate that the dance order for the freestyles is slightly different, which is unusual.

As the aforementioned tweet suggests, Alexis and Alan will do their freestyle first, and fans will see Bobby and Sharna in the second spot again. However, Milo and Evanna look to swap the order, with Milo and Witney doing their freestyle third and Evanna and Keo closing out the Season 27 DWTS competition performances.

“Grocery Store Joe” Amabile shared a few Dancing with the Stars spoilers about his return dance with Jenna Johnson via his Instagram Stories, and he’s roping in several “Bachelor Nation” hunks to help him. It looks like Joe and Jenna will be dancing their “I’m Too Sexy” number again that previously included Jordan Kimball. However, this time, they’re utilizing Wells Adams, Nick Viall, Eric Bigger, and Dean Unglert.

Who will win the Season 27 mirror-ball trophy? It’s been a tough season of competition, and anything could happen at this point. There will be some live voting happening throughout the show for those in the Eastern and Central time zones, and those in the Mountain and Pacific time zones supposedly can vote online as well during the times it’s airing elsewhere.

Can Bobby Bones and Alexis Ren beat the odds and make the final two or will it be Evanna Lynch and Milo Manheim as many DWTS fans have anticipated? Will Keo Motsepe, Alan Bersten, or Sharna Burgess win their first pro mirror-ball trophy, or will Witney Carson get a repeat win? All of the answers will be revealed Monday night during the Season 27 Dancing with the Stars finale and viewers can’t wait to see how this one wraps up.