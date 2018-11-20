Ruby Rose Responds To Harassment Allegations By Ex-Girlfriend Jessica Origliasso

Jessica Origliasso has gone public through social media with allegations of “continued harassment” against her ex-girlfriend Ruby Rose, according to a report by E! Online.

Origliasso posted an image to her Instagram on Friday kissing her new girlfriend Kai Carlton. Screenshots from the comment section, taken by News.com.au, show that Rose originally responded, “Congratulations! So happy for you both!”

Origliasso, who is a singer in The Veronicas, didn’t take kindly to Rose’s well wishes, responding, “@rubyrose I have requested you not contact me for over 4 months now. You have been given my grace of being ignored on every other private platform, so the fact you continue to ignore this to contact me here publicly under the guise of wishing me well, is continued harassment.”

Rose, who gained international prominence after her appearance on Orange Is the New Black, responded to Origliasso by saying, “That is news to me. Copy that. Good vibes only.”

In the hours following her original comment, Origliasso took to her Instagram stories and shared a quote on the topic of mental health and the necessity of removing “toxic” people from one’s life, according to a report by the Daily Mail, a statement that could easily be interpreted as a reference to her ex-girlfriend.

Rose and Origliasso got back together after taking a break from their relationship that began in 2008 back in 2016. Rose had previously appeared in a racy video for the Veronicas’ single “By Your Side,” where the former couple took a bath together while also sharing some passionate kisses. At the time they told the Australian radio station Nova Entertainment that they considered the video a “love story.”

Speaking to the radio station, Origliasso said, “We’ve been friends for eight years. We just reconnected over doing this video. We sort of just fell in love. It’s pretty cute honestly.”

However, the couple ended their relationship after two years back in April. At the time, Rose to Twitter and said, “I’ve shared the past two years learning and sharing my life with an amazing human being. An experience for which I am very blessed. Breakups are always incredibly hard on the people involved but I can only be grateful for the experiences we shared. It’s with a heavy heart to share that Jess and I parted ways a few months ago. We still love each other very much and I will always support her and be her biggest advocate.”