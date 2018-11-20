‘The Walking Dead’ Telltale Games: The Final Season Is Coming

Episodes 3 and 4 are currently in production with Skybound Entertainment.

After the recent shocking closure of Telltale Games, fans of The Walking Dead game have been wondering if they will ever get to see Episodes 3 and 4 from the final season. Now, a statement has been issued confirming that the final season is being worked on again and that release dates for the remaining episodes will be announced soon.

The Walking Dead game from Telltale has been taken over by Skybound Entertainment, according to Variety. Skybound is a multi-platform entertainment company that has previously produced other games based on The Walking Dead. It is headed by Robert Kirkman and is also the company that produces The Walking Dead comics, on which the TV series by AMC is based.

Skybound issued the following statement regarding the completion of the final season of The Walking Dead game.

“It’s been a ton of work logistically and legally to get us to a place where we’re able to roll up our sleeves and get to the actual work. After Telltale shut its doors, the game was, unfortunately, unable to be worked on and hence the release dates of Episodes 3 and 4 have been delayed. But we’re excited to let you know that many of the talented, passionate team members who originally worked on the game are resuming development efforts today!”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Telltale Games closed their doors unexpectedly on September 21. There was some confusion as to how many staff had been laid off and how many remained to work on outstanding commitments by the game company. In addition, it appeared that members of staff were fired with no severance pay and only a week’s worth of health care. A lawsuit by one employee on behalf of other Telltale employees was filed claiming that Telltale Games had “violated state and federal labor laws with the mass layoff because it didn’t give proper notice,” according to Variety.

A statement was also issued in regard to when the finale episodes of The Walking Dead game would be released. And, for those who have already purchased Season 4, there is no need to panic as you will receive the game when it is available and at no extra cost.