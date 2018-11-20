Sharna Burgess & Bobby Bones To Get Matching Mirrorball Tattoos If They Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’

The radio personality says the ‘DWTS’ judges don’t want him to win, but he has his eye on the prize anyway.

Bobby Bones knows the odds are against him to win Dancing With the Stars. The country radio personality and his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, came into the 27th season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition with last-place odds.

But now that they have made it to finale night, Bones tells Good Housekeeping the couple has a permanent plan if they take home the mirrorball trophy, which would be a first even for Burgess. Bones teased that the two will get matching tattoos if they win Dancing with the Stars.

“She hasn’t won, and no one expected me to win… if we win, we’re getting little mirrorball tattoos.”

Bobby Bones also revealed that if he does take home the coveted mirrorball trophy, it will basically be his “kid” and he won’t let it out of his sight, joking that he’ll wear it around his neck and will “never let it go.”

While Bones thinks the Dancing With the Stars’ judges have scored him fairly this season, he said he is grateful for the devoted fans that have pushed him and Sharna Burgess through to the finals.

“I think they [the judges’ scores] are fair. I don’t think they want me to win, frankly. I think the judges want somebody who came in with more dance experience to win. …You know, I think to them I’m bit a wild. I think the show hasn’t had a winner like me ever, and I don’t know what that means to them. So, I don’t think they want me to win, but that’s okay.”

As for his up and down relationship with Sharna Burgess, Bobby Bones admitted they’ve hugged and fought all season, once flying three hours on a plane without talking at all.

While Bones agreed he’s “not supposed to win this show,” he added, “I don’t believe people are supposed to do anything in life. Like, we have to go and create our own path. So I’m just going to go out, and kick as hard as I can, and hopefully, the door swings open.”

Of course, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess will have their work cut out for them as they compete against frontrunners over Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, and Milo Manheim and Witney Carson on DWTS finale night.

For their final Dancing With the Stars dances, Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess will dance a repeat cha cha to MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.” The couple will follow that redo routine up with a freestyle to “The Greatest Show” by Panic at the Disco.

The Dancing With the Stars Season 27 finale airs Monday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.