Amy Schumer Shows Off Baby Bump As She Cancels More Shows Due To Morning Sickness

Amy Schumer is taking heed to her doctor’s orders and taking some time off, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight.

As the 37-year-old comedian was carrying her forthcoming first child with her husband Chris Fischer, she has revealed last week that she had been battling hyperemesis gravidarum, also known as an extreme case of morning sickness. Schumer took to Instagram on Monday, showing off her steadily growing baby bump while announcing that she is canceling three more of her standup dates.

Schumer thanked her previous audiences in Newark and Pittsburgh while apologizing that she is currently unable to travel across the country, preventing herself from performing at Seattle, Phoenix, and Oakland and forcing her to postpone the dates. She promised her fans that the dates will eventually be made up and that all of the other scheduled dates will go forward as planned.

Schumer had previously canceled a November 15 show in Dallas Texas, due to the case of hyperemesis gravidarum that had caused her to be hospitalized.

Speaking on a post on Instagram, Schumer said, “Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I’m fine. Baby’s fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I’ve been even more ill this trimester.”

Schumer continued her post by saying, “I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bullsh**! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and [my dog] Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I’ll be out there as soon as I’m better.”

The following day after her hospitalization, Schumer revealed that her health was quickly improving and once again took to Instagram to announce that the shows she had scheduled would be going forward.

In the Instagram photo, which was a photograph of her dog Tati, Schumer showed off her positivity while not holding her tongue in regards to United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight. Schumer wrote, “I will be doing my shows tomorrow and Sunday! Also, F**K BETSY DeVos. Like for real. Are you kidding me?!”