‘Sex And The City 3’ Killed Off Mr. Big, According To New Leaks About The Storyline

And it may be part of the reason Kim Cattrall didn't want to participate in the show.

Sex and the City 3 may not have gotten off the ground, but new details about what fans could have expected were leaked by host James Andrew Miller in his podcase Origins. According to the host, the last movie in the series would have killed off Mr. Big early on, leaving Carrie struggling with the devastating loss – and the storyline may be the reason that Kim Cattrall refused to reprise her role as Samathana Jones.

During an interview with Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker, the host told the actors that he had heard details about the movie’s script from a source close to Cattrall. Mr. Big, aka John James Preston, apparently dies “relatively early” in the show of a heart attack. The rest of the movie focused on Carrie Bradshaw’s journey of coping with her new reality.

Kim Cattrall, however, wasn’t excited about the storyline. A source told the Origins host that the actress felt that her character didn’t have enough to offer.

“People close to Kim believe that the script didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha,” Miller said during the podcast.

“They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”

Cattrall has been the focus of speculation since the cancellation of the third movie was announced. Some reports say that the actress wanted more money to reprise her role, while others reported that Cattrall wanted Warner Brothers to produce more movies for her or she would withhold her participation in the film.

Cattrall responded to the reports saying that the only “demand” she made was that she didn’t want to do another film.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline ????storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

Not all of the other actors were excited to return to their roles in the movie, either. Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big throughout the series and the two movies, has said that he wasn’t crazy about the two movies.

“I really hate corny stuff and it could be because I’m a little bit of a cynic. Like, the whole thing at the end of the movie in the shoe closet, hated it,” he said.

“Hated the thing at the end of the movie after I felt she deceived me and then I say, ‘Well, it’s time I give you a bigger diamond ring.’ Hated it. I just hate the cornball s**t and I thought it was just really sentimental and overly romantic without any feet in realism.”

Even still, the actor thought that the third time might be the charm, saying that he heard the script was better this go around, and that he was happy to work with the cast again.

“I heard it was really a superior script,” he said. “I’m a team player.”