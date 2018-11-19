‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: Here’s Why Daryl Dixon Rides A Motorcycle And Not A Horse

While fans couldn't imagine Daryl without his motorcycle now, originally, AMC planned for Daryl to ride a horse.

While AMC’s The Walking Dead started in a place where gas was readily available, it made sense for characters to use cars as transport in order to get to places quickly as well as a form of protection against the undead. However, now that fuel is scarce, most of the characters have reverted to using horsepower to get from place to place, except for one person: Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). So, why is that?

Gas has been in high demand and short supply in recent episodes of The Walking Dead Season 9. Some communities are making their own. However, most are resorting to riding horses rather than waste precious fuel on cars. Except for Daryl Dixon. While he has been off living on his own, he is still riding around on a motorcycle rather than getting himself a horse.

There is a very special reason for this, though.

According to a recent interview Norman Reedus did with Conan O’Brien, Reedus revealed the real reason when Conan asked.

“I’m a huge fan of the show, and such an iconic part of your character is the motorcycle, and the bow — and then I find out that originally you were supposed to ride a horse,” O’Brien said, according to Vanity Fair.

Gene Page / AMC

Norman Reedus was quick to explain why he still uses a motorcycle in The Walking Dead.

“I’m kind of afraid of horses, with their big eyeballs, and they can smell your fear and all that stuff.”

When it was originally suggested that Daryl would be riding a horse in The Walking Dead, Norman was hesitant. However, as soon as he found out that his brother in the series, Merle (Michael Rooker), would be riding a hog bike, he approached AMC with a slight change.

“If Merle can ride a motorcycle, Daryl probably knows how to ride a motorcycle,” Norman reasoned.

Obviously, this suggestion stuck because Daryl riding a motorcycle is now as iconic as him carrying a crossbow.

As for how Daryl is obtaining the fuel to run his motorcycle is, as yet, unclear. Fans will likely have to tune into future episodes of The Walking Dead to find out the answer. Or, it may remain forever a mystery.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC with the mid-season finale, Episode 8 (titled “Evolution”) on Sunday, November 25. AMC lists the following synopsis for this episode.