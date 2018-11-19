‘Teen Mom’ Star Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Takes Their New Baby To NYC, Shares Photo On Instagram

Ryan Edwards' wife just shared a new photo of their baby boy.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, shared a new photo of their weeks-old son on Instagram over the weekend during a trip to New York City.

As the Teen Mom OG dad reportedly remains in rehab, Standifer has been teasing fans with photos of their son that do not show the child’s face. In her latest image, shared on November 17, Standifer was seen at Rockefeller Center.

“So much fun with my snuggly baby bear today in NYC!” she wrote in the caption of the photo, which featured a baby-face emoji over her son’s face.

As fans may have seen, Standifer posted a similar image of herself and her young son on Halloween as they celebrated the holiday with Edwards’ oldest son, 10-year-old Bentley. In that photo, Standifer posted a jack-o-lantern emoji over her child’s face.

Last month, after Standifer gave birth to his second son, Edwards reportedly became stir-crazy in rehab and made plans to leave the facility before he had previously expected to.

According to a report from Radar Online, Standifer gave birth to son Jagger on October 9 around 12 a.m. and at her side were her parents, Terran and Bobby. As the outlet revealed, the child weighed in at seven pounds, one ounce.

The outlet also revealed that while Edwards was expected to remain in rehab until February or March to treat his substance abuse struggles, he is now expected to return home to Standifer and their son around the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Radar Online, Mackenzie Standifer would like to share photos of her and Ryan Edwards’ baby boy with her online audience, but she isn’t planning to do so until Edwards returns home from rehab.

“She wants photos out there, but she wants to wait for Ryan to get home. She’s probably going to wait for Ryan to come home to release any photos,” an insider explained weeks ago.

After Edwards entered rehab months ago, Standier reportedly moved out of the home they once shared and into her parents’ home nearby.

“Mackenzie moved out of the lake house they were in and is now living with [her] parents,” a source said.

To see more of Ryan Edwards’ family and his co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. Although Standifer said over the summer that she and Edwards would not be featured, she was seen during an episode of the show earlier this month.