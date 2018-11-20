‘Parks and Recreation’ Poster Proceeds Will Benefit California Firefighters

A colorful print inspired by the show 'Parks and Recreation' is being sold to raise money for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Many caring artists, celebrities, musicians, and individuals have been coming together to offer assistance in the wake of the devastating California wildfires. One New York City artist is selling a print inspired by the popular show Parks and Recreation, to benefit those out putting their lives on the line.

According to Nerdist, Bottleneck Art Gallery in Brooklyn, New York is famous for its beautiful art pieces, typically inspired by pop culture. A few of their most popular prints feature Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, and Edward Scissorhands. One of the gallery’s artists, Mark Englert, created a beautiful print featuring Ron Swanson from Parks and Recreation. The image depicts Swanson next to a canoe looking out at the fictional Pawnee National Park. Created in beautiful orange and blue tints, the print also includes several other allusions to the show. In block letters, it reads, “Go outside and stand in nature. Field trips, canoe trips and tours, woodworking demonstrations, Wamapoke Indian Heritage hike.”

On the show, the character of Ron Swanson was known for his deep appreciation of the outdoors and nature. Often, he alongside Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, would go to great lengths to preserve the parks in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. It only made sense to pay tribute to the show in the wake of so much destruction of national parks, homes, and businesses.

All of the proceeds gained from this print will benefit the Los Angeles Fire Department as they fight courageously to save lives. The print can be purchased through the Bottleneck Art Gallery’s website and the funds will help provide hydration packs that are so vital to the effort of putting out the California wildfires. In addition to purchasing the 11×14 print, buyers are also given the option to provide a secondary donation to the LAFD if they so choose.

Bottleneck Gallery is often inspired by superheroes in their artwork. Now they say they have the opportunity to help some real-life superheroes. “We love superheroes,” The art gallery said in a press release.