Diddy Is ‘Beside Himself’ And Not Sleeping Following The Death Of Kim Porter, Says A Source

According to People, Diddy is taking the death of Kim Porter, his ex-girlfriend and mother of four of his children, very hard. Porter died suddenly on November 15 after suffering from cardiac arrest at 11:40 a.m. in Toluca Lake, California. It’s been reported that she had a severe case of pneumonia prior to her passing. While Diddy and Porter were not together, they were still close friends and considered themselves to be family.

“This is the most awful, sad and unreal situation for him. It’s a nightmare,” a source said.

“He is very much struggling. He isn’t sleeping. He always had a very special relationship with Kim. Despite not being together romantically, he loved Kim. It was really true love and he is hurting badly right now.”

Diddy even tweeted Sunday that he was “trying to wake up out of this nightmare.” The rapper held a memorial for Porter at his home in Bel-Air Sunday evening, and around 100 people were in attendance to pay tribute to her. Some of these guests included Pharrell Williams, Mary J. Blige, French Montana, and Kourtney Kardashian. Diddy shared footage of the memorial on his Instagram Story, where attendees were shown holding candles to honor Porter. He also uploaded a video of Porter dancing and thanked people in the caption for their well wishes. According to a source, Diddy is playing a significant role in making arrangements for Porter and ensuring that the events held in her honor are special.

“It was a beautiful memorial for Kim,” a source said of the ceremony Diddy held.

“Diddy is still beside himself. He was very emotional, but grateful how many of his friends showed up to honor Kim.”

Porter is remembered as a wonderful woman and mother by many. Another article from People is reporting that Porter was so likable that Misa Hylton-Brim, another ex of Diddy’s who had a child with the rapper, considered Porter to be a “second mother” to her child.

Diddy Breaks Silence on Death of Kim Porter with Video Tribute https://t.co/fcxFFsSPYw — TMZ (@TMZ) November 19, 2018

“This is one of the most shocking and painful experiences that I have ever been through,” Hylton-Brim wrote on Instagram.

“A devastating loss to our family.”

Sarah Chapman, who also has a child with Diddy, shared an Instagram post dedicated to Porter as well. Kim’s son Quincy and his half-brother Justin also posted tributes to Porter. Diddy has made multiple social media posts about Porter, and in one, described their relationship as “more than soulmates.” It’s apparent that Porter touched many people throughout her life and that she will be missed greatly.