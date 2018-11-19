Behind The Scenes At Facebook, Employees Are Reportedly Furious With Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook employees are boiling with anger at Mark Zuckerberg and other higher-ups within the company, NBC News reports.

Zuckerberg, who is the chief executive officer of Facebook, and Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer, have publicly blamed Facebook’s communication team for hiring what has been termed as an “in-house fake news shop.” They both say they didn’t even know that this was happening.

During a company-wide meeting at Facebook on Friday, Zuckerberg blamed media coverage for creating “bad morale.” He went on to say that the New York Times article that broke the story was “bull—-,” before stating that he will fire the employees who leaked the information to the media.

His comments have infuriated the communications team, according to Facebook insiders. They can’t go on record by name for fear of termination and other retribution, but they say that the mood at Facebook is pretty tense. “Everyone is pissed,” says one employee.

“Admit nothing, deny everything, launch counterattack.” What makes Mark Zuckerberg & Sheryl Sandberg's ethics any different from that of Roger Stone & Donald Trump's? pic.twitter.com/uPH9QX4ayl — chris peterson (@cpet1231) November 19, 2018

Experts say that Facebook has a much bigger problem than bad publicity. “It’s a fundamental challenge for the platform and their business model,” says Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA).

Sheryl Sandberg is well-known to those who follow Facebook scandals. Sandberg appeared on multiple news networks and appeared before Congress after a research firm gained access to information for millions of Facebook users, according to CNBC.

Some reports say that Mark Zuckerberg blames her for the current problems at Facebook.

Recently, several high-level employees have left Facebook, reportedly due to disagreements with Mark Zuckerberg. The co-founders of WhatsApp, Oculus, and Instagram have all split ways with the company, according to the Telegraph.

Now, eight Parliaments around the world want to question Mark Zuckerberg, according to Techcrunch. They want to ask him about how Facebook is affecting democracy all over the world.

That’s some pretty serious stuff.

Facebook already declined to accept an invitation from five parliaments who are looking for answers about data misuse and security scandals at the company. The parliaments have joined together to create a grand committee. They plan to meet later this month.

No one from Facebook will be there.

Now, eight countries have joined forces in an attempt to compel Zuckerberg to attend. Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ireland, the UK, Brazil, Latvia, and Singapore are all part of the grand committee.

When Zuckerberg declined to attend the conference on November 27, the committee asked him if he would be willing to provide evidence through a video link. Facebook has yet to respond.