Rolling Stones Launching ‘No Filter’ U.S. Stadium Tour In 2019

The legendary rockers, who are all in their 70s, are hitting the road again.

One of the most iconic rock bands of all-time, the Rolling Stones, has just announced their return to concert venues in the United States. The group has not officially toured America since 2015 (although they did play a handful of sporadic dates in 2016), but that is all about to change when they launch the “No Filter U.S. Tour 2019” in the spring.

The British band will hit 13 stadiums across America. The state of Florida will get the first two shows — April 20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and April 24 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Stones will then play gigs in Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Colorado, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Illinois.

“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States — the energy is always amazing,” 75-year-old singer Mick Jagger said in a statement, reported Rolling Stone.

“I’ve always loved playing the States — it’s a great crowd,” added 74-year-old guitarist Keith Richards.

Drummer Charlie Watts, 77, and guitarist Ronnie Wood, 71, round out the band’s core.

Fans who would like to purchase tickets to the “No Filter” tour can sign up to receive a pre-sale code from the band, which will allow them early access to tickets on Wednesday, November 28, at 10 a.m. on the Rolling Stones‘ official website. The general public on-sale date is Friday, November 30, at 10 a.m.

The Rolling Stones formed in London in 1962 and released their self-titled debut album in 1964. The band is known for classic songs such as “Satisfaction,” “Start Me Up,” “Brown Sugar,” “Angie,” “Emotional Rescue,” and “Sympathy for the Devil.”

The group’s last album, 2016’s Blue & Lonesome, featured covers of blues classics, and their last studio record with original material was 2005’s A Bigger Bang. The guys have reportedly been working on original tunes for a new album for the last couple of years, but there’s no word yet as to when fans can expect to hear those songs.

In an interview earlier today with iHeartRadio that was reported on by Variety, Richards said that he never thinks about when the Rolling Stones’ farewell tour will be.

“This is a ‘Hello again’ tour,” he stated about the “No Filter” jaunt.

“We’ve been pretty regularly on the road — we’ve not been doing long, long, long stints, we’ve been doing a lot of short ones,” Jagger further explained.