The Rolling Stones Announce 2019 No Filter Tour

The tour will hit stadiums in 13 United States cities starting in April 2019.

The Rolling Stones have announced that they are hitting the road again in 2019, as reported by Rolling Stone. The show will hit 13 major United States markets starting April 20, 2019 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and ending June 21 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The band announced that tickets will go on sale to the general public on November 30 at 10:00 a.m. The Stones also announced that fans can get into a special pre-sale event on Wednesday, November 28 at 10 a.m. local time. To do so, fans need to register at this link by 9 a.m. EST on Tuesday November 27. The pre-sale will end at 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, November 29.

As of this writing, ticket prices are not available, but they are expected to be on par with most major concerts in stadiums.

“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States,” Mick Jagger said in a statement, “the energy is always amazing!” Keith Richards added, “I’ve always loved playing the states. It’s a great crowd.”

While the Stones have been on tour often, the band hasn’t set out on a major United States run since its 2015 Zip Code tour. They had select U.S. shows in 2016, but not a major tour. In 2016 and 2017, the band only toured in Europe, leaving American fans to wonder when they’d come back.

Here’s the complete set of dates and locations for the tour:

April 20 – Miami Gardens, Florida @ Hard Rock Stadium

April 24 – Jacksonville, Florida @ TIAA Bank Field

April 28 – Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

May 7 – Glendale, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium

May 11 – Pasadena, California @ The Rose Bowl

May 18 – Santa Clara, California @ Levi’s Stadium

May 22 – Seattle, Washington @ CenturyLink Field

May 26 – Denver, Colorado @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

May 31 – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

June 4 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 8 – Foxborough, Massachusettes @ Gillette Stadium

June 13 – East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

June 21 – Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field

The band did not announce who would support them on this tour. Their most recent No Filter tour saw bands like Kaleo, John Lee Hooker Jr., The Struts, Los Zigarros, and others open the show.

Typically, The Rolling Stones hit a wide range of songs on tour including many of the hits like “Satisfaction,” “Gimme Shelter” and “Sympathy For The Devil.” Lately, though, the band has been adding in some lesser-known tracks like “Play With Fire” and “Out of Control.” It’ll be interesting to see what songs the band perform this time.