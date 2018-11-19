Kim Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson A ‘F—ing Loser’ After He Blocks Her On Social Media

The latest clip for Sunday’s brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians suggests that Kim Kardashian was not happy with Tristan Thompson after he blocked her on social media.

As recapped on a November 19 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian was seen sitting next to Kourtney Kardashian in the new KUWTK sneak peek. The clip shows that Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, has blocked her on Instagram, and she’s letting everyone know about it.

At the beginning of the scene, Kim tells Kourtney that she had texted Khloe in order to tell her that she had decided to unfollow her baby daddy, Tristan.

“Please, I don’t want you to fight,” Kim reveals that Khloe said to her. When Kourtney asks Kim if Tristan follows them, she checks her phone to see and finds out that he had blocked her on Instagram.

“He blocked me! What a f—ing loser. Literally, what a f—ing loser. I’m calling her [Khloe] right now,” Kim stated on the recap.

When Khloe picks up the phone, Kim starts going off, revealing that Tristan had blocked her on Instagram. “He blocked me on Instagram. Like, how old are you?” Kim says.

“He’s 27. Only 27-year-olds even know how to block. I don’t even know how to block someone,” Khloe Kardashian says with a laugh.

“Oh, it’s on,” Kim Kardashian replies. “What does that mean?” Khloe asks her sister.

“It just means that when I see him…I’m going to like, spit on him. Whatever, I’ll save it all for him,” Kim goes on, revealing that she doesn’t want to stress out Khloe, who just had a baby.

Khloe Kardashian then asks Kim how long she’s going to have to keep Tristan and Kim apart. Kim then tells her sister that she doesn’t think that she and Tristan can co-exist. When Khloe says she’s got to go, Kim hangs up the phone and says “Your boyfriend’s a f—ing loser” again, as Kourtney laughs.

As many fans already know, Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth just hours after the cheating scandal erupted.

Khloe and Tristan decided to stay together and work through their relationship issues, which seemingly didn’t sit well with the rest of her family.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s drama with Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!