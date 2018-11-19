Bibiana Julian Goes Braless In Nude Skintight Leotard On Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise star Bibiana Julian took things to a new level with her newest Instagram photo that has fans talking. She posed braless in a skintight and nude-colored leotard, which turned out to be a revealing shot. She smiled at the camera as she pushed her hair out of her face and simply accessorized with some earrings. Bibiana also wore some dark nail polish and natural-looking makeup. She paired the leotard with a pair of light denim jeans and captioned it “peek a boo.”

Fans loved the picture, with some asking her for her nutrition and workout details. Others complimented her looks and told her to “Get it girl!”

Julian also shared a photo yesterday which accentuated her long legs. She wore a white shirt, a cheetah-print miniskirt, and some Vans sneakers. She captioned it, “feelin feline,” giving a shout-out to the animal print. The photo was taken at such an angle to make the most out of her figure, as she posed with her right hands on her hips while popping out her right foot.

Bibiana’s Instagram Stories revealed that she wore the outfit to her Friendsgiving celebration, as she was joined by five other friends. A short video clip also showed the girls enjoying each others’ company at a dinner table.

The BIP star previously appeared on Arie’s season of The Bachelor and also on the Winter Games. Unfortunately, she was unable to find love on the shows. But her fans only wish her the best, as many often comment on her Instagram that they can’t believe someone hasn’t snagged her yet while she’s still single.

And previously, Bibiana opened up about her outlook on love, detailed Hollywood Life.

“I mean, I am a hopeless romantic at heart, and even though I have become a realist over the years with my dating experiences and getting myself more time and waiting, I still do believe that this all will lead to a very happy ending… I mean just seeing Arie’s relationships develop, like early on you don’t really see it, but hearing his conversations with the girls and his dates, that is why I signed up for, something like this show, because eventually I want to find that.”

Of course, not everyone finds love on the franchise, but it’s certainly a great way to put yourself out there and create a personal fan base. Julian, with over 324,000 followers, is doing well for herself in that regard.