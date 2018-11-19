Mandy Moore Gets Married In Retro Pink Dress That Looks Straight Out Of Rebecca Pearson’s 1970s Closet

The 'This Is Us 'star wore a stunning non-traditional pink dress to exchange vows with Taylor Goldsmith.

Mandy Moore went retro for her wedding to Taylor Goldsmith. The 34-year-old This Is Us star exchanged vows with the 32-year-old Dawes frontman in an intimate backyard ceremony over the weekend, and all eyes were on her non-traditional wedding dress.

Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the NBC drama, walked down the aisle in a gorgeous a pastel pink Rodarte gown, per People. The surprising mock neck dress featured a tulle tiered skirt with a pink floral embellishment at the waistline. The bride also wore a matching pale pink veil.

An insider told E! News that the intimate, sundown wedding ceremony was “very boho,” with rugs on the floor surrounding the altar and “feathery flower arrangements.” Moore’s dress fit right in with that laid-back theme, and it brought to mind her This Is Us character’s flashback scenes to the 1970s when Rebecca was a struggling young singer in her pre-Jack days.

Mandy Moore said all along she knew she wouldn’t go for a traditional white wedding dress, telling People in August, “I’m kind of confident that it’s not going to be the stereotypical white wedding dress, because it just doesn’t feel the most me.”

“It’s going to probably be a little bit more non-traditional. I think the whole day will sort of feel a little bit more non-traditional, so the dress will sort of follow suit. I kind of want to feel like the best version of myself.”

Mandy Moore's wedding dress was pink! See the incredible first look at her dreamy dress! https://t.co/isYItKj5TX pic.twitter.com/h2ViO6uR8e — Access (@accessonline) November 19, 2018

Even for her first wedding to singer Ryan Adams back in 2009, Moore skipped the bright white and went for a cream-colored, lace tea-length dress and sandals.

“I’ve never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgment, but it’s not for me. …No bridal magazines for me.”

This Is Us fans know that Mandy Moore knows how to wear the retro look well. The actress has shot multiple scenes for the NBC drama set in the early 1970s. Ahead of the long-awaited flashback scene to Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca ‘s wedding, the actress shared an Instagram snap from her hairstylist’s chair on the This Is Us set. In the photo, the Moore fans a peek at her character’s white macramé dress and the wreath of flowers in her hair.

Mandy Moore skipped the floral wreath for her wedding to Taylor Goldsmith, but her retro pink dress shows she can definitely pull off a non-traditional wedding look in real life, too.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.