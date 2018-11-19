WWE Announces ‘Starrcade’ Event To Stream On WWE Network

The event was originally slated to be a non-televised special, but now wrestling fans around the world will get to see it.

WWE is coming to Cincinnati, Ohio, for a special house show on November 24, 2018, and now the WWE has announced on WWE.com that the Starrcade special will air on the WWE Network for fans who can’t attend the event. The show is currently scheduled to feature performers from both the Smackdown Live and Monday Night Raw brand.

Reports first came out two days ago that the event would stream online when people noticed a one-hour slot on the WWE Network dedicated the event.

The company confirmed it today, saying, “you can catch the action in a special one-hour broadcast.” It also confirmed the reported 8 p.m. ET start time for the special event.

Those reports were indeed correct that the event will air for only one hour. Considering that an average WWE house show usually lasts about three hours, this is quite a short slot for the show.

Presumably, the WWE will choose select matches to show on the network, but only time will tell which matches make the cut.

Here’s a look at the card as it stands as of November 19:

Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose in a Street Fight for the Intercontinental championship

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rey Mysterio for the U.S. title

The Bar vs. The New Day for the Smackdown Tag Team championship

Special Concert – Elias with Ric Flair

Finn Bálor vs. Drew McIntyre

The Miz vs. Rusev

In addition to the matches listed, WWE has announced that Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Dolph Ziggler are also scheduled to appear at Starrcade. Some of those matches are the same as those that are being built for the upcoming TLC PPV (Corbin vs. Strowmann, Rollins vs. Ambrose, etc.), so it might make sense for WWE to keep those off the broadcast.

How can WWE Starrcade get any better? How about adding @reymysterio to an already stacked card? Mysterio will take on Shinsuke Nakamura for the US Championship. For full lineup including 2 Steel Cage Matches & a Cincy Street Fight, click here –> https://t.co/lX7fNP1W7S pic.twitter.com/U0QOeGL3Na — US Bank Arena (@USBankArena) October 16, 2018

We should have a better idea of the final card, and which matches will make the televised portion of the show, after Raw and Smackdown Live air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, respectively. WWE may even announce which matches it will show during the weekly shows.

Inquisitr originally reported that the Starrcade show saw some major changes with AJ Styles losing the WWE Championship to Daniel Bryan. Even since that report, the card has seen huge changes, and as is always the case with WWE house shows, we could see even more happen between now and Sunday.