Elsa Hosk Bares Derriere In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk shared a couple of photos of herself wearing a cheetah ensemble on Instagram, and she looks fierce. She wore her hair down, and it was blowing into her face thanks to high winds as she posed in front of an amazing ocean view. Elsa wore a cheetah-print blouse, which she tugged at with her right hand. She also wore a matching thong bottom and popped her right foot to accentuate her curves.

A second black-and-white photo showed off the front of Hosk’s outfit, which revealed the tiny bikini bottom. She wrapped her arms around her body and tilted her head to her right.

It looks like Elsa’s enjoying her birthday celebrations right now, as her fellow VS models post photos to commemorate the occasion. Martha Hunt even shared a group photo of five girls all wearing some matching swimsuits that said “Hoskinator” on them. The one-pieces came in blue and red, as Elsa sported a light blue one. Martha captioned the photo, “Sirens of the cinotes!” The girls also all had snorkeling gear on, and Hunt also noted that they all took a “plunge.”

Hosk also posted a photo of herself wearing a fabulous, light blue dress that was made of a shimmery fabric. She paired the dress with some sneakers, and said, “All I want for my bday is…[heart emoji]”

In addition to the birthday celebrations, the models are all likely enjoying their downtime after an intense training period and preparations for this year’s VS fashion show. The taping already concluded, with the spectacle scheduled to be broadcast on December 2.

Elsa opened up to Net-A-Porter some months ago about her real personality versus the one that she projects during her modeling gigs.

“In my head, I’m so not sexy at all. I’m goofy and totally normal. It’s a character that I get into. And then, in my real life…I become sort of anti-that.”

Of course, that might be surprising for fans who have come to know her through the revealing modeling jobs she’s done for Victoria’s Secret.