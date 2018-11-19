Lala Kent Hasn’t Considered ‘One Little Detail’ About Her And Randall Emmett’s Wedding

She's enjoying the word 'fiancée' at the moment.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett aren’t yet planning to wed.

Although the couple has been engaged for over three months, Lala Kent confirmed to Us Weekly during last Friday’s third annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation gala that she and her movie producer beau haven’t yet considered what their big day will look like.

“We haven’t thought about one little detail,” Kent admitted, according to a November 19 report.

“I think by next summer, we’ll have a date on the books, but as of right now, we’re just enjoying being engaged, because fiancée is such a pretty word, so I’m all about it!” she continued. “I’ll keep it as long as I can.”

As Vanderpump Rules fans likely saw, Kent confirmed her engagement to Emmett on September 1 — after Emmett popped the question to her during a romantic beach proposal while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“I can’t stop calling him my fiancé,” the newly engaged reality star told Us Weekly at the time. “My face hurts from smiling! I just can’t believe I get to have this man forever. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

Kent and Emmett began dating one another in early 2016, after he split from former wife Ambyr Childers — the mother of his two children.

Below is a photo of Lala Kent, her fiancé, and her stunning engagement ring.

Although Lala Kent and Randall Emmett became engaged during production on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, the special moment will not be seen on the show. As fans well know, Emmett has never appeared on the Bravo TV reality series — and has made it clear on a number of occasions that he has no plans to begin filming.

Kent has also insisted that she has no interest in exposing her love life on the show.

In September of this year — after confirming that Emmett would not be seen on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 — Scheana Marie revealed that, despite Emmett’s absence during filming, she and her co-stars are quite close to the film producer.

“He’s one of our favorite people to hang out with. He’s so much fun, such a great personality, absolutely obsessed with her,” she gushed to Us Weekly. “They are a very good match. I saw her ring. It’s like the size of my hand. It’s better than a Kardashian ring.”

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of Season 7 on Monday, December 3. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.