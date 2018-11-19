Mugshot Goes Viral Over The Size Of Florida Man’s Neck

With the advent of the internet and social media and the amount of time we as a society spend online, the strangest things have the opportunity to go viral. This is just one example of such.

Charles Dion McDowell was recently arrested in northern Florida on a number of drug-related charges, and following his apprehension, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook, as is fairly standard in 2018, to share his mugshot. According to Unilad, that photo has since gone viral for the weirdest reason.

The publication reported that people were not interested in the charges behind McDowell’s arrest, but were far more intrigued my a tiny — or not, as it were — detail in his photo: his very large neck. To be fair, whoever picked up on that was not wrong.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office posted the photo to Facebook along with a sarcastic caption about his arrest.

“Congratulations to Charles Dion McDowell, DOB: 8/12/87. Charles Dion McDowell was arrested for Fleeing/Eluding Police with Lights & Sirens Active, Possession of Meth with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver Schedule II, Possession of Controlled Substance without a Prescription, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Equipment. McDowell is currently a guest at the GoldStar Hotel with a bond of $57,000. #Gotcha.”

#CharlesDionMcDowell, 31 Has a genetic condition – Stop mocking disability. Thousands poke fun at #Florida drugs suspect with enormous neck https://t.co/bgBILmBEZ5 via @MailOnline — VIDEO2FONE (@VIDEO2FONE) November 15, 2018

From its first posting on November 13, the image already has almost 300,000 comments on it and over 260,000 shares. Many of the comments are about his neck, rather than the fact he was in possession of both meth and cocaine with the intention of distributing it to other. Some even saw the funny side of the size of his enormous neck, which seems to start from out wide on his shoulders and melt into the sides of his face.

“Y’all come on he gotta lotta weight on his shoulders right now,” wrote one user, while another added that people should “leave this man alone.”

“I bet he’d stick his neck out for you if you needed his help. #dontjudge.”

Aside from the photo and his arrest information, police hadn’t offered up much about McDowell and intrigued Facebookers immediately started trying to track down as much as they could about him. One claimed to find footage of him where it appeared he had been released. In the clip, he spoke about his freedom, and sent a “shoutout to all of the females.”

McDowell is not the first convicted criminal to go viral over his looks. Ex-convict Jeremy Meeks, known in social circles as the “hot mugshot guy” was arrested in 2014, and his image quickly swept the internet with his dashing good looks. Shortly after his release, he was offered a six-figure modeling contract.