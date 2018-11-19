Meghan Markle Flaunts Baby Bump At Royal Variety Performance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a pre-baby night on the town while attending the Royal Variety Performance at The London Palladium, People reported. The show, which is held annually, is a televised charitable event that raises funds for those in the entertainment industry who are in need of assistance.

Markle, for her Royal Variety Performance debut, wore a Safiyaa halter top complete with leaf patterned sequins. The garment was belted just above her growing baby bump. The halter top showed off her glowing skin, and she had her hair swept in a low chic bun. Her hair was parted in the middle, highlighting her delicate features.

The Duchess of Sussex paired the top with a long black skirt — a mini train following behind her regally — and further elongated her elegant frame with black, pointed toe pumps that were barely visible under the form fitting skirt. She carried a glittery clutch that, according to Harper’s Bazaar, is the same accessory that she carried with her to a summer performance of Hamilton which she attended.

Stunning statement earrings topped the look off, Markle donning glitzy diamond post-style baubles that paired nicely with her dazzling wedding ring set.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Markle previously wore a Safiyaa number during her autumn royal tour with Prince Harry, as Harper’s Bazaar pointed out. For that event, the Duchess of Sussex wore a stunning light blue gown that she complemented with diamond drop chandelier earrings and a bouncy blow out.

The Royal Variety Performance is a star-studded gala which takes place every year, televised in an effort to raise funds for the charity of the same name.

“The charity strives to support all those, both young and old, who’ve worked on the stage, in the wings, in front of a camera, or behind it, as well as all those who have spent their lives working in the numerous support industries dedicated to entertainment,” says the official website of the Royal Variety Charity.

King George V and Queen Mary became the first official patrons of the charity in 1912. In 1921, the show became an annual event, and the first broadcast became public in 1926, carried via the radio.

With a long, expansive history, acts such as Judy Garland, Bob Hope, and the Beatles have graced the stage. In 1976, the first live show was broadcast on television. The Royal Variety Show celebrated its 100-year anniversary in 2012, according to the website.

This year, the Royal Variety Performance will include acts from the cast of Hamilton, and performances by Andrea Bocelli, Rick Astley, and George Ezra.