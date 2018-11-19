Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Still ‘Madly In Love’ And ‘Inseperable’ After Three Years Together

Three years down…. a lifetime to go?

It already seems as though Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been together for an eternity and according to People, they plan on keeping it that way. A source close to the publication shared an update about the pair’s love for each other, stating that the couple’s relationship is stronger than ever. Additionally, Blake and Gwen are “actively planning” for a future together and it’s expected they’ll be an item long term.

“They’re still madly in love and beyond inseparable,” the source says about the couple. “Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they’ve found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever.”

The source goes on to share that Blake still considers himself to be the luckiest man in the world and he’s just thankful that Gwen still wants to be with him. And though Stefani and Shelton are both extremely busy in their careers at this time with Blake coaching on The Voice and Stefani with her Las Vegas residency, they are still each other’s biggest fans and are very supportive of each other not only personally but also professionally.

And Blake allegedly loves Gwen so much that he is desperate to spend as much time as possible with her, even if it’s at work. As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Blake is reportedly “desperate” to get Gwen back on The Voice, according to a source.

“Blake absolutely wants Gwen back on the show,” an on-set source revealed. “It just isn’t the same for him without her.”

And luckily for Blake, the same source claims that Gwen feels the same way and it also eyeing a return to the hit show.

“Gwen wants to come back, too. She gets along with everyone and is on set frequently anyways just to be there with him — it’s like a second home to her.”

If Gwen does indeed make a return to the show that she and Shelton met on, this wouldn’t be the first time that the pair has teamed up professionally in recent weeks. As the Inquisitr shared, the couple recently shot a brand new music video for their song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which is sure to become a Christmas classic.

Stefani has taken to her Instagram account to share a few photos of the music video, which appears to have an old Hollywood theme. Today, Stefani shared a short clip from the video, letting fans know that the song will premiere tomorrow on Vevo.