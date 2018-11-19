Paris Hilton Posts Cryptic Tweet Following Breakup With Fiancé Chris Zylka

The wealth socialite gushed about her happy relationship with the actor just three weeks ago.

Paris Hilton’s fairytale engagement is reportedly over, but she gave few clues that there was trouble in paradise. As previously shared by the Inquisitr, the wealthy socialite turned international DJ split from fiancé Chris Zylka after getting engaged during a trip to Aspen, Colorado, one year after they started dating.

Fans of Paris Hilton were stunned by the split — mostly because the couple seemed so happy. Just three weeks ago, Hilton gushed to Us Weekly about Zylka, whom she described as “even more beautiful on the inside than the out.”

“He’s just such a genuine, good man and an amazing, supportive best friend. He’s everything, and it’s really rare and hard to find — especially in L.A. You can’t trust any of these guys. So it’s nice to finally find someone that I can really trust.”

Hilton frequently flashed her 20-carat, $2 million diamond engagement ring — and told the celebrity magazine that she and her fiancé were inseparable.

“We go everywhere together. It feels like we’re already married anyway, but I’m excited for next year. We’re together 24/7. We’ve never spent a night apart.”

Still, while there were no signs of a split, hours before news broke that the couple called off their engagement, Hilton had posted a cryptic tweet touting her strength.

“What made her strong was despite the million things that hurt her. She spoke of nothing but happiness,” Hilton captioned a glamorous shot of herself. You can see Paris Hilton’s cryptic tweet below.

What made her strong was despite the million things that hurt her. She spoke of nothing but happiness…✨ pic.twitter.com/Os9ubFZACi — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2018

In January, Paris Hilton spoke to People about Chris Zylka’s proposal, telling the magazine that while she was “so excited and surprised” when her boyfriend of one year got down on one knee to propose to her, she immediately said yes.

“The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling,” Hilton told People. “I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”

Zylka worked closely with his jeweler to design a ring fit for his queen after asking Paris’ father, Rick Hilton, permission for his daughter’s hand in marriage. He then popped the question to her in Aspen.

In recent months, Paris Hilton has talked about her plans for a 2019 wedding — as well as her desire for kids. The 37-year-old beauty has not issued an official statement about her split from Chris Zylka.

Paris Hilton was previously engaged to model Jason Straw, but that engagement ended in 2003. In 2005, Hilton was also briefly engaged to model Paris Latsis.