Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Shows Off Her Killer Body As She Glams Up For Miami Charity Event

Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model Camille Kostek, girlfriend to NFL star Rob Gronkowski, knocked it out of the park this past weekend in Miami, Florida. Kostek was one of many Sports Illustrated models to attend a big charity event and she wore a handful of sexy outfits that generated waves throughout the weekend. Camille just shared a few additional peeks at her different looks via her social media page and her fans can’t believe how stunning she looked.

Camille Kostek clearly had a blast at the Miami charity event, as she was seen twerking on the sidelines of the soccer match, getting glamorous for evening events, and hanging out with her Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” family. Once the weekend wrapped, Kostek flew back to Boston and took the time to upload some additional photos and videos from the weekend to show her fans how amazing she looked and how much fun she had.

Kostek wore a handful of sexy outfits for this busy weekend of hers, and on Monday she shared clips or photos of several of the latest ones to her Instagram Stories. Camille wore a gorgeous little black dress on the red carpet for part of the event, and she paired the sexy dress with some strappy black stilettos. The dress hugged all of Kostek’s infamous curves and showcased plenty of cleavage.

For another part of the weekend charity event, Camille shared some shots of what she threw together for a casual, yet stunning, look. The Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model paired short denim shorts with a black crop top and added some chunky-heeled black boots to finish off the look. The black crop top had some gorgeous, unusual details and showed off Kostek’s impressive abs and a hint of her cleavage.

The last look that Kostek shared from the weekend was from a Saturday night event and she had a special guest with her since her beau Rob Gronkowski couldn’t be there. Camille had a puppy along with her, seemingly tucked into a little pack of its own to be by her side throughout the night.

Camille had her hair swept back and drop earrings on, along with black strappy heels, black shorts, a black blazer, and a low-cut bra under the blazer. It was certainly a sexy and unusual look that revealed a lot of cleavage and confidence.

Chances are good that Camille Kostek was pretty worn out by the time the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” charity event was over, but she clearly had a blast. She looked stunning in the various outfits she chose to wear and each ensemble showed off her infamous curves, confidence, and fun personality.