Stella Maxwell Leaves Little To Imagination In Sheer Dress With Plunging Neck At ‘GQ’ Man Of The Year Awards

The model was named 2018 Model of the Year by GQ Portugal.

Model Stella Maxwell stepped out for GQ Portugal’s Man of the Year Awards wearing a gorgeous ensemble that proved why she was the recipient of the magazine’s 2018 Model of the Year. The Victoria’s Secret angel shared two photos of the outfit to her Instagram account, where she has an impressive 4.1 million-person following.

Maxwell wore a beautiful floor length MOSCHINO gown that hugged all her signature curves and left little to the imagination due to the sheer fabric it was created from. The stunning gown was ornately decorated with hundreds of sparkling crystals strategically placed to create an intricate pattern that formed a cutout design, revealing the model’s incredibly flat stomach that she frequently flaunts, most notably during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 8. It’s plunging neckline revealed ample cleavage, and it’s crystal spaghetti strap halter top style left plenty of the model’s glowing, golden-bronzed skin bare for all to see.

Stella wore her signature blonde tresses down in 60s-inspired waves styled by Claudio Pacheco and rocked a bright pink lip that boldly stood out in the otherwise color-less outfit, which was only accessorized with a pair of silver dangling earrings, a few rings, and a black clutch purse.

Her friend Jeremy Scott, who is the face behind the MOSCHINO brand, shared a sweet message to the model in regards to her award.

“Congratulations my darling Stella on being named model of the year by @gqportugal but you should know your model of the year in my heart every year since I’ve first met you and saw that spark in your eye and that cool breeze of a personality of yours!” Scott wrote on his Instagram page, posting more photos of the model in her stunning look. “I love you! I appreciate you! And I celebrate you on this wonderful recognition! So happy to dress you up in MOSCHINO and in my love.”

The Irish model is a frequent wearer of the MOSCHINO brand and even modeled some of the pieces from its collaboration with H&M during the MOSCHINO [tv] H&M fashion show in October, which also cast GiGi and Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell to rock the runway.

Stella also recently walked the catwalk for the popular lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which she has been participating in since 2014.

Maxwell will soon be making her silver screen debut, starring with her partner Kristen Stewart in the upcoming film Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy.