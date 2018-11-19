Swedish Instagram Influencer Anna Nystrom Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Sultry Snaps

Swedish Instagram model and influencer Anna Nystrom loves to heat things up for her followers with sexy, sultry posts and the last few photos she has shared have hit the mark with her fans. Millions of people are now following the gorgeous Swede on the popular social media site and her killer curves make it easy to see why she has become so popular.

Anna Nystrom’s most recent Instagram post was a fairly simple one that is quickly generating a lot of buzz among her followers. The Swedish social media influencer posted a shot showing her in all black, standing outside, and she’s turned so that her curvy booty cannot be missed.

Nystrom is wearing her long, blonde hair loose and wavy over both shoulders and she’s giving the camera a come-hither look with a slight smile. It looks as if she may be wearing a simple long-sleeved black sweater and black leggings, and the almost-sheer leggings were just the right touch to prompt a lot of social media love from the Swede’s followers.

Anna has built up a following of 7.2 million followers on Instagram, and this latest post topped 90,000 likes in a mere two hours. In addition, more than 1,000 people commented and everybody clearly thought she looked truly gorgeous in the photo.

Highlighting her curvy derriere, tiny waist, and athletic legs is something of a specialty of Nystrom’s, many would say. Another recent photo showed her in a cream-colored sweater and matching sneakers as she wore brown curve-hugging leggings. Once again, she was turned to flaunt her backside and this post raked in more than 200,000 likes over the course of a few days.

Whether Nystrom is wearing booty shorts, a bikini, a short skirt, or lingerie, her followers embrace each photo and the Swedish influencer’s popularity is spilling over to her YouTube channel as well. At this point, Anna has about 87,000 subscribers on the video site and just a few clips that she’s shared.

However, Nystrom’s clips tend to rake in huge views and it’s likely that she’ll be adding a lot more content there as her personal brand grows. For example, Anna’s first YouTube video about a trip to Bali that she posted two years ago has nearly 3.6 million views.

Anna Nystrom may be one of many Instagram models and influencers these days, but she does seem to take a somewhat different approach in what she shares and it appears to be working well. Her millions of followers think she’s nailing it and they anxiously await each and every new post.