Khloe Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson A ‘Piece Of S**t’ After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian fans watched Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday night as the new mom struggled with the aftermath of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

According to a Nov. 19 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was seen venting about her unfaithful boyfriend during the most recent episode of the family’s reality TV series.

In one scene, Kim Kardashian calls her sister to tell her about her interview with Ellen DeGeneres and reveals to her what she said about the cheating scandal. Khloe then agreed with Kim’s comments, and revealed that that situation was “f***ed up” and that Tristan was a “piece of s**t.”

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to the couple’s daughter True Thompson just hours after the cheating scandal erupted online.

The drama is currently playing out on KUWTK, which has allowed Khloe to speak out on social media about Tristan’s cheating, and how she felt during that difficult time in her life. She has been opening up about it all during recent social media conversations with her fans.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently revealed via Instagram that she will never understand why Tristan Thompson cheated on her. However, she does know that God never mistakes, and that she tries to see a lesson in each and every thing that happens to her.

“I’ll never understand either. I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes,” Kardashian stated.

“He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all,” Khloe added of the cheating scandal.

Kardashian also revealed that Thompson “has grown” from his huge mistake and that the most important thing is that he is a “beautiful father” to their baby girl, True.

As for the future, Khloe Kardashian says that only time will tell, but that she is currently living a happy life with her little girl.