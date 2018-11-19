Kristina Romanova Shares Thong Bikini Pic On Instagram & Partially Censors It With A Scarf

Kristina Romanova shared three snaps from her time in Miami on Instagram, and she looks great. The model wore a peach-toned bikini with a thong bottom and posed by the pool. The backdrop is quite lush, with palm trees and other foliage throughout. Kristina also accessorized with some oversized sunglasses and paired it with some black flip-flops. Her hair was pulled back in a casual low bun.

One of the pictures shows Romanova standing with her back to the camera, as she partially wore a white scarf that censored part of her derrière. The other pictures show the model standing with the same scarf, as she simply captioned it with a tag, “#miamilife.”

The model also recently shared several photos from an event where she wore a yellow cheetah-print dress. The dress had ruffles throughout with a halter-style top. It also had a strip of a darker black down the front of the dress, as Kristina looked chic with a slicked-back hairdo and bright lipstick. She was inside on a mezzanine level of a building with interesting architectural details throughout, including sculptural beams and a geometric balcony.

Romanova’s Instagram Stories also offer additional insight into her life, as she shared a snap from her photoshoot with Tropic of C, a swimwear company owned by Candice Swanepoel. She also shared a video of herself spending time with her kids at a science museum, as well as sharing a selfie where she showed off her sophisticated outfit of a white, long-sleeved dress with buttons down the front.

Kristina has also been busy working to make a positive impact on the fashion industry by introducing an app, detailed Harper’s Bazaar. The point of the app is to give workers in the industry an easy way to get counseling and legal advice on how to deal with sexual harassment in the workplace. This extends not just to models, but to anyone involved like makeup artists and assistants. Romanova opened up about her own experiences that inspired her to create this resource.