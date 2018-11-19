Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Incredible Curves In Leopard Print Two-Piece Spandex Outfit

Khloe Kardashian looks great in leopard print. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to social media this week to share a new photo of herself wearing a very revealing outfit. This particular ensemble showcased her flat tummy just seven months after giving birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson.

On Monday, November 19, Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of herself — and some of her Good American models — wearing the latest leopard print attire from the clothing line. Khloe took to Instagram to share the sexy snapshot, which featured her front and center. She was pictured wearing a two-piece spandex outfit, one which showed off her toned abs and arms as well as her ample cleavage.

In the picture, Kardashian is seen looking bronzed and beautiful as she dons a bracelet on her wrist and rings on her fingers. She wears her long blonde hair parted down the middle, styled straight as it falls down her chest and back.

Khloe’s Good American clothing line has come so far since the reality star first created it. She originally only made jeans, but soon expanded to maternity, tops, and athletic wear. Kardashian often models her own line, and has her famous friends and family members doing the same.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, fans have been watching Khloe on KUWTK as she deals with her baby daddy’s cheating scandal.

Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe back in April, when photos and videos of him kissing another woman surfaced online. Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time — and gave birth to the couple’s daughter just hours after the cheating scandal erupted.

Khloe says that she’ll never understand why Tristan cheated on her, but also says that she believes she was meant to learn a lesson from the experience.

“I’ll never understand either. I try to live a very honest and positive life. But I know that God doesn’t make mistakes. He wants me to go through certain things so I can grow and I [was] given a platform to hopefully help others not feel so alone and so we can grow together. I find strength [in] so many people. The greatness in my life definitely out weighs [any] bad thing that has ever happened to me. I focus on the beauty of it all,” Khloe added of the cheating scandal.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs. The show is broadcast Sunday nights on E!.