Sophia Floersch Survives With A Spinal Fracture After Brutal Formula 3 Race Crash

A German teenager currently remains hospitalized following an awful car crash during a Formula 3 race during the weekend, according to a report by People.

In a clip from the race that was shown on Good Morning America, Floersch was shown speeding backward in her vehicle before crashing into the media section of the audience during her race on Sunday. The 17-year-old driver was traveling at 171 mph while competing in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix in Macao, China, according to the report.

Floersch did not go retained her consciousness throughout the ordeal. Her racing team, Van Amersfoort Racing, released an image of Floersch’s medical report on Twitter which revealed that she had suffered a spinal fracture in the crash.

Floersch was also able to communicate with her undoubtedly worried fans, reaching out on Twitter in the hours following the crash, as she said, “Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorow [sic] morning. Thanks to the @fia and @hwaag_official @MercedesAMGF1 who are taking great care of me.”

The teenage racecar driver went on to add, “Thanks to everybody for the Supporting [sic] messages. Update soon.”

The crash left five people injured. The racing organization FIA released a statement on Facebook following the incident, reading, “The driver of car #31 Sho Tsuboi (JPN), as well as two members of the media and one marshal, were also transferred to a local hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation.”

WARNING: Graphic Video

Terrifying race car crash caught on tape as teenager goes airborne during Formula 3 race. @EvaPilgrim has more on the shocking video. https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/vFw1UB6IX0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 19, 2018

Van Amersfoort Racing also released a statement in the aftermath, saying, “Today was a very difficult day for our team at the #MacauGP. The whole world saw what happened and we can only thank God that @SophiaFloersch escaped with relatively light injuries.”

The tweet continued as the racing team said, “Our thoughts go also to the other people involved and we wish them a speedy recovery.”

The FIA President Jean Todt also took to social media to give his own personal response, pledging that the FIA will dedicate themselves to offer all assistance required in helping those involved as well as launching a full investigation as to what caused a crashed of such a nature. Todt also gave his thoughts and prayers to Floersch and all others who were injured as he wished them a swift recovery.

It appears that the accident was triggered when Floersch hit the racecar of fellow driver Jehan Daruvala. Driver Guan Yu Zhou, who was also competing in the race, told MotorSport.com,“Sophia was really close to Jehan, so when Jehan braked early she had no time to react. She hit Jehan’s right-rear, and that spun her around straight into Lisboa, and she flew into the other car.”