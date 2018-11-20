Lindsay Lohan Sparks Dating Rumors After Leaving Flirty Comment On Tyga’s Instagram Post

Lindsay Lohan hasn’t been in the spotlight much as of late, but her recent social media post has garnered lots of attention from fans. When she decided to leave a flirtatious comment under Tyga’s recent post, she raised speculation about the possibility of being romantically involved with the famed rapper.

According to Hollywood Life, on Sunday, November 18, Tyga posted an eye-catching selfie on Instagram. As expected, his female fans quickly began reacting to the photo by flooding the post with compliments. Lindsay Lohan then decided to join in with a comment of her own. The famed actress simply wrote, “Taste,” and fans immediately began speculating. While it’s important to note that Tyga’s hit single is titled “Taste,” many fans still believe Lindsay Lohan’s post was a bit cryptic.

Now, everyone is wondering if there’s more to her post. It has been reported that Tyga has yet to respond to Lindsay Lohan’s comment but he is also following her on the social networking site. Tyga’s post is at the center of multiple discussions because surprisingly, fans reportedly seem to like the idea of “Tyga and Lindsay Lohan,” according to Life & Style magazine. In fact, multiple fans have encouraged Lindsay Lohan to “shoot her shot,” the publication noted.

The latest reports represent the latest in a series of dating rumors involving Tyga. The “Switch Lanes” rapper is best known for his highly publicized relationships with Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner, but they aren’t the only women he’s been linked to.

Before the latest Lindsay Lohan dating rumors, Tyga had been linked to fellow rapper Iggy Azalea. Despite the speculation, Iggy made it clear she and Tyga are just friends. Back in August, Iggy discussed her friendship with Tyga during an interview with Build magazine. She described the former YMCMB rapper as a “reoccurring person in her life.”

“He’s just always been a reoccurring person in my life and we always have this creative energy, where we play each other songs and give each other opinions,” Iggy told Build in Aug. 2018.

“It always seemed like we were meant to collaborate and we just hadn’t.”

With the latest Instagram developments, fans are no longer concerned about the possibility of Tyga dating Iggy. Now, all eyes are on Lindsay Lohan. Is there really something going on between Lindsay and Tyga? Right now, neither has responded to the rumors, so the mounting speculation might continue in the coming days.