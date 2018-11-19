Watch Germany Vs. Netherlands UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

The Netherlands can nail down the final place in the UEFA Nations League semifinals with a win over Germany.

Germany has already been relegated from the UEFA Nations League “A” division — the only one of the competitions four “leagues” that gives teams a shot at the title — following their humiliating exit at the group stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The defeat comes with an added sting for the German team, after coming in as defending champions — all adding up to what Manager Joachim Loew called a “slap in the face,” per Yahoo! Sports.

But on Monday, Loew said, “Die Mannschaft” plan to slap back by spoiling the Dutch chance to qualify for the Nations League Final Four in a match that will live stream from Veltins-Arena.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Time at the 55,000-seat Veltins-Arena Gelsenkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on November 19.

“We have been one of the most consistent teams over the last 10 years. This year was a real slap in the face, which was disappointing, but now it goes on,” Loew said at a Sunday press conference. “We have a point to prove and will do everything to win this match.”

A win or a draw gives the Dutch the point they need to overtake World Cup champions France at the top of Group A1, per UEFA.com, securing them a spot in the semifinals to be held next June in Portugal. But a German win puts France through — and gives the French team a chance at a unique double, winning the World Cup and the first-ever Nations League in a one-year period.

German Coach Joachim Loew says that his team will go all-out to win on Monday, despite already suffering UEFA Nations League relegation. Lukas Schulze / Getty Images

