‘B&B’ Star Hunter Tylo & ‘Let’s Make A Deal’s’ Wayne Brady Both Return In Week Of November 26

And we don't think it's a coincidence!

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 19 promise red-hot action as Hunter Tylo returns to our screens. Following hot on her heels on Friday, November 30, Wayne Brady will also debut on the CBS soap opera — as Dr. Reece Buckingham — and we don’t think it’s a coincidence.

The Inquisitr reported that Wayne Brady, of Let’s Make A Deal, has joined the cast of Bold and the Beautiful. He will play the role of Dr. Reece Buckingham, who is described as “worldly, intelligent, and sophisticated.” He “quickly finds himself entangled in a web of passion and mystery after joining a Los Angeles-area hospital.”

Not only will the doctor be embroiled in medical drama, but he is also the father of Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). Now B&B viewers know that Zoe hails from London, and that the only reason she finds herself in L.A. is because of a certain Xander Avant (Adain Bradley). After he broke up with her, she would not let him go — and followed him across an ocean in order to be near to him.

It will be interesting to see Reece and Zoe’s relationship, and this particular storyline has so many questions that need to be answered. It remains to be seen whether Reece is also British — and whether or not he tracked his daughter down due to her sudden success as a Forrester Creations model.

But even more interesting is his possible connection to Bold and the Beautiful fan-favorite Taylor Hayes. Hunter Tylo made the announcement on her Twitter feed that she would be returning to her role on the long-running soap. She told her followers that she would be back for the holiday season.

The last time Taylor was seen was at Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) wedding. She begged Liam not to marry Hope, and later she and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) had a cake fight. However, other scenes showed a vulnerable side to Taylor. She was worried that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) would turn her in for shooting — and nearly killing — him.

Astute B&B fans have already noted that both Taylor and Reece are doctors, and that they will be returning in the same week. Is this a coincidence? It appears as if there is a possible connection between the two, as Tylo’s Twitter feed frequently mentions her new colleague. She welcomes him, and happily references the LMAD host.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Taylor will still be paranoid that Bill will set the cops on her. She also previously mentioned that she was seeking help for what she had done to him. Could Reece Buckingham be Taylor Hayes’ doctor? Tune in to B&B every weekday on CBS.