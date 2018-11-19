Iskra Lawrence Flaunts Her Curves In Low-Cut Ensembles Via Instagram

Model Iskra Lawrence is all about body positivity and inspiring her social media followers and her latest Instagram posts do exactly that. Per Inquisitr, Lawrence has opened up before about battling an eating disorder and having to fight to succeed in the modeling business while being curvier than some other popular models. These days, it looks like her career is on fire and that she’s doing well.

Over the weekend, Iskra Lawrence shared one buzzworthy photo via Instagram showing her looking sexy in a low-cut dress and amazing Simmi boots. She was sitting on a set of stairs and wearing a Kim Shui Studio tie-dye shirred dress. The dress has spaghetti straps and fits Iskra like a glove, showing off plenty of her curvaceous cleavage.

Lawrence was wearing her blonde hair in loose waves cascading over one shoulder and she had a simple necklace around her neck as her sole accessory. Iskra kept her makeup simple and the look was a big hit with her followers. Nearly 100,000 people liked the post in less than a day, with many noting that she looked absolutely gorgeous.

A few hours later, Iskra shared another glimpse of the same sexy ensemble on Instagram, noting that she was headed to a launch party for Herring and Herring. Lawrence posted quite a few photos to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, sharing tidbits about how she still loves shooting after 15 years and giving a glimpse into her workout efforts, all the while flaunting her curves and cleavage.

Monday morning, Iskra shared another set of pictures that may well become all-time favorites of her followers. Lawrence is in a bathtub filled with bubbles and wearing a black-and-red low-cut animal print top. The model’s hair is wet and slicked back behind her head as she lays it on the edge of the white tub, and she’s wearing a bright red lipstick to match the shirt.

As Lawrence soaks in the bubbly tub, she looks sexy and contemplative as the black tile background and a mirror add some dynamic dimensions to the setting. Iskra once again noted how much she still loves modeling even though she’s been doing it for 15 years, and she added that she especially loves working with friends and creating new things.

This latest trio of shots is definitely a distinctive look that brought out a different side of Lawrence and her followers thought the pictures were amazing. Despite having been in the modeling industry for 15 years now, Iskra Lawrence still knows how to strike a sexy pose and get her fans talking. It looks like she’s got some amazing projects in the works and her fans cannot wait to see what she has to share with them next.