WWE Announces Location For ‘Survivor Series’ 2019

The company will bring 'NXT,' 'Survivor Series,' 'Raw,' and 'Smackdown' to the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

This year’s Survivor Series weekend is only halfway over, with WWE still scheduled to run Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. However, as reported by the Chicago Tribune, WWE has announced that next year’s four day wrestling extravaganza will emanate from Chicago, Illinois, on November 22 through 25, 2019.

On the WWE’s history with the arena, John Saboor — the WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events — said, “WWE is so proud of our relationship with our fans in Chicago. Allstate Arena, going back to when it was known as Rosemont Horizon, has been such an important partner of WWE, dating back to the ’80s.”

The four days of professional wrestling action will take place in the Allstate Arena, which is technically in Rosemont, and will kick off with an episode of SmackDown Live. Normally, the big WWE weekends kick off with an NXT event on Saturday, but with SmackDown scheduled to move to Fridays, it’ll be the first show of the weekend.

“I think the entire WWE family and universe is looking forward with great anticipation to the move from Tuesdays to Friday nights,” Saboor said. “What an exciting springboard.”

As first reported by @chicagotribune, @WWE will take over @AllstateArena for 4 consecutive nights when #SurvivorSeries Weekend emanates from Chicago in 2019! https://t.co/Tx1Phzc6Mq — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018

Because we’re more than a year away from the event, no matches have been solidified for the card quite yet. Over the course of the next year, plenty of storylines will develop, people will be called up from developmental, heel turns will occur, and plenty of other things will change — so it’s unlikely that the WWE could know what matches will definitively occur so far in advance.

Other than an affection for “CM Punk” chants, Chicago tends to have extremely hot crowds — which adds a great deal to the event. On that score, Saboor said, “Chicago consistently has an electric atmosphere and audience. It’s really something. Our superstars, with great frequency, mention that Allstate is one of their very favorite venues in the country to compete.”

Ticket prices and sale times are not available as of this writing, though WWE typically releases tickets a few months before major events. WrestleMania tickets just went on sale last week, in advance of the April show.

The last time that WWE Survivor Series took place in Chicago was in 1989, which will make 2019’s appearance the 30th anniversary of that event. On that show, The Hulkamaniacs defeated The Million Dollar Team, The Dream Team defeated The Enforcers, and The King’s Court defeated The 4x4s. Unlike last night’s Survivor Series, the older events featured far more traditional elimination matches.