Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Dancer Body At The Beach In A Sports Bra & Leggings

Julianne's flashing her abs at the beach.

Julianne Hough is showing off her amazing toned dancer body in a new photo shared on her Instagram page. The former Dancing with the Stars professional dancer turned judge revealed her amazing body in the snap shared on November 18, which showed her striking a pose in her active-wear during a trip to the beach.

Hough’s incredible abs were on display as she flaunted her flat stomach, as were her toned arm muscles, in her matching grey sports bra and skin-tight leggings. The upload showed Derek Hough’s sister leaning all the way back with her arm in the air as she paddled in the sand while rocking wet hair.

The former DWTS star and Safe Haven actress also shared an inspiring message for her 4.4 million followers on the social media site, encouraging her fans to be feel freer and get out of their own heads.

“Get out of your head!!” Hough told her millions of followers alongside the beach photo. “I can’t say this enough. When you start to move, feel, and think how YOU want… you’re free.”

The snap has already gained more than 44,000 likes since the star shared it on her Instagram page and inspired a number of sweet responses from her fans.

“Love you, Jules! Soo positive,” one fan told her in the comments section after seeing her latest photo and message. “You have no idea how many people you motivate and inspire.”

A second thanked Hough for her positive message, writing on Instagram, “I just love your outlook on life! More people need to be like this. The world would be a much better place! [Julianne,] thanks for the daily inspiration!!”

The star has been very open about how important staying active is to her in the past.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Speaking to Shape last year, Julianne admitted that getting in the gym for her is more about feeling strong than looking good while she also revealed that she’s now learning to love her curves.

“I love my shape because I feel strong and fit, and that makes me feel confident,” she said, noting that she had a “bangin'” body when she was 19-years-old but was working so hard to get her body that way – working out two and a half hours a day and barely eating – that it made her feel unhappy.

“I was so miserable. I wasn’t healthy,” she told the outlet, admitting that she thought she looked like a child when she was hitting the gym so hard every day. “Now I’m embracing the fact that I’m a woman with curves,” the dancer and actress said.

Now, Julianne said that she’s more likely to work out three to six times a week depending on her schedule and likes to change things up with different fitness routines, including what she described as “hard-core training”, the Tracy Anderson or Body by Simone method or a workout session with her own trainer. The dancer also listed SoulCycle and CorePower Yoga as some of her go-to exercises.

Hough now often shows off her fit and healthy body on her social media to inspire her millions of fans to live a happy and healthy life.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Julianne posted an important message about confidence on her Instagram page alongside a photo of herself jumping for joy while pulling up her sweater.