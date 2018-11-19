Paris Hilton And Chris Zylka Call Off Engagement, According To ‘Just Jared’

Looks like Paris Hilton’s fairytale ending will be put on hold… for now.

According to Just Jared, the heiress and her fiancee, Chris Zylka, have decided to part ways, calling off their engagement earlier this month. A source close to the couple shares that there has been trouble in paradise for the last few years, though the pair seem to be incredibly happy together — and in love with each other — on social media.

“They broke up and called off their engagement earlier this month. Their relationship started to become off-kilter after about two years together.”

The news comes nearly a year after Zylka proposed to Hilton in Aspen, Colorado, with a gorgeous $2 million engagement ring. The pair was first linked together back in 2o17. But despite the breakup, the same source claims that both Paris and Chris are doing pretty well — and that they’re both focusing on their work as they try to move on to the next chapter in their lives.

“Paris will be focusing on her brand like DJ-ing and fragrances while Chris will get back into acting and art, like his gallery pop-ups with Banksy during Art Basel,” the source dished.

Just last month, Hilton spoke about her engagement with Hollywood Life, talking about her wedding plans, honeymoon, and the future with Zylka. Hilton said that with the launch of her new fragrance, the couple would not be tying the knot until next year — because she wanted to be able to enjoy some time off and go straight from her wedding to her honeymoon for a little rest and relaxation.

That’s not hot: Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka have broken up. https://t.co/c3nDc6oy72 — E! News (@enews) November 19, 2018

The heiress didn’t reveal any further details about her wedding at the time, but she did share her excitement for the possibility about having children in the future.

“I was with [my sister] all week in New York playing with my nieces every day, so I can’t wait for that day one day,. I can’t wait to have a family! I love children.”

Interestingly enough, the last appearance that Zylka made on Hilton’s Instagram account came in a series of posts shared on September 29 and September 30. In one of the posts, Zylka lays on Hilton’s chest — and wraps his arms around her waist. The post has since been deleted.

“Wait for the one who would do anything to be your everything,” Hilton captioned the image.

Another Instagram post from the same day shows the pair looking lovingly into each other’s eyes. This image also included another sweet caption.

“Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite.”

This post has also since been removed.

So far, neither Hilton nor Zylka have commented on the breakup.