5-Day-Old Baby Killed By Family’s Pit Bull As She Slept In Her Crib

A newborn baby lost her life earlier this week after she was attacked by her family dog in Florida.

Police said that the tragic incident took place on Sunday morning in a home in Dunnellon, Florida, and officers with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the home after receiving a call that a dog at the residence — a pit bull — attacked an infant.

According to a news report by Fox News, when police arrived at the scene, a family member told authorities that the pit bull jumped onto a bed next to the child’s crib and then attacked the child.

Moments after, the baby’s grandfather “entered the bedroom and recognized the trauma to the infant, at which time he retrieved the infant from the bassinet, placed the infant on the floor and started CPR,” the report said.

The baby’s grandfather was still performing CPR on the baby when police arrived at the scene. They then took over for the grandfather. Police were told that when the incident happened, the child was alone in the room.

Per the report, the dog was “cowering” until authorities “ordered the dog outside.” According to police reports, the dog then ran into the front yard.

Officials also said that the infant was somewhat responsive and her arms and legs were twitching before they arrived on the scene. The baby was then taken to the Bayfront Health Seven Rivers Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. It is, however, not yet clear what the injuries entailed.

According to the Citrus County Chronicle, the baby’s death was ruled as an accident. She was 5-days-old. Per the report, officials from the local animal control took the dog with them and later euthanized it.

A similar incident took place last month in Alvin, Texas, when a 2-year-old girl was attacked and killed by an aggressive family dog. A relative of the family told Brazoria County deputies that the baby’s family were planning to take the dog away because of its aggressiveness.

However, the family left the child alone in the front yard with the dog while they took some bags inside from their shopping trip, a report by ABC 13 said.

Attempts were made to revive the injured child but she, unfortunately, died at the scene. The mixed-breed dog was later euthanized.

According to statistics provided by DogsBite.org — which is a national dog bite victims’ group dedicated to reducing serious dog attacks — more than three dozen fatal dog attacks occurred last year in the U.S.