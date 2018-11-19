Jessie James Decker Opens Up About Difficult Pregnancies

While Jessie James Decker has had three pregnancies in her lifetime, she is still not a fan of the process, according to a report from People.

The country singer and author spoke about how uncomfortable she was during her pregnancies due to her petite size. Decker has three children, sons Forrest Bradley, 7 months, and Eric “Bubby” Thomas II, 3, along with daughter Vivianne “Vivi” Rose, 4.

The 30-year-old Decker told People’s “Celeb Parents Get Real,” “I know a lot of women don’t enjoy [pregnancy] and I wasn’t one of them that was obsessed with being pregnant, because it’s really hard on your body and I’m really petite. I have massive babies and it’s really hard on my joints.”

Despite her difficulties, Decker has no regrets about her pregnancies, as it allowed her to build a special bond with all of her children. Decker said, “It’s such a short time in your life and it’s such a special bonding time. I have cherished each pregnancy because it was my time to really get to know my children.”

Speaking about one of the more difficult situations she faced during her pregnancy, Decker spoke about an issue with her eldest son while pregnant with Forrest that almost pushed her over the edge. Decker told People, “My son Bubby just had a meltdown in the mall — just laid out on the floor. I was so massive and running after him because he was taking off. I was a little overwhelmed.”

If there was anything she could change about her experience as a parent, it would have been putting her career on hold and not going on a promotional tour while her son was an infant.

Decker described the mistake she made when she said, “My gut told me to not do it because I would be away from him a little too much. The song ended up not even going up the charts so it was kind of a waste of time and I was away from my son, so I told myself I would never do that again.”

One thing that Decker has mastered is transforming her post-baby body and looking better than ever. Decker spoke to People back in October about her incredible 17-pound weight loss in the months following her most recent pregnancy.

Using her mainstay South Beach Diet, Decker described her healthy post-birth lifestyle by saying, “I was in the best physical shape of my life after my second child, and it felt so good, so I couldn’t wait to get back there because I felt so healthy and felt so active.”