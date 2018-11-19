‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Mariah Takes One For The Team

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, November 19, brings a serious confrontation for Sharon and Mariah. Plus, Abby fights for Arturo — and Jack questions Phyllis.

Sharon (Sharon Case) tried to blow Mariah (Camryn Grimes) off, but Mariah insisted that they talk now. Mariah informed her mother that she knows what happened to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), and Sharon tried to play dumb. However, Mariah told her mom to stop with the lies — and explained what she knew, and how she knew it.

Sharon cried and admitted how terrible it’s been for her, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Plus, J.T.’s children suffered as well, due to their dad being missing. Then, Mariah dropped the bombshell that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) had blackmailed the “Fab Four.”

Sharon called in the troops, and the other three women soon arrived at her house. Sharon told them what Mariah knows, and how. All four women begin to panic, and Victoria realized that J.T. had cameras on the house. They figure out that Nick must not have known what was on the files he had asked Tessa to delete. Then they explained to Mariah that they did what they did to J.T. for their own children — and Mariah vows to keep their secret. However, they worried about the complication of Tessa, and they let Mariah know that J.T.’s body is missing.

Mariah agreed to reunite with Tessa to get all the details they needed, but when Mariah left, the other women realized that they don’t think they should leave their safety up to anybody else. Victoria vowed to get them out of the mess herself.

Next week on #YR, Abby has some competition, Nate confronts Devon and Mariah talks to Sharon about J.T. pic.twitter.com/Rc4veeS444 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 16, 2018

Meanwhile, Arturo (Jason Canela) tried to give Abby (Melissa Ordway) a loving hello, but she dodged it. Arturo explained the past to Abby, and told her that he won’t lose her over it. Later, Arturo arrived at Rey’s (Jordi Vilasuso) to find Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) in a nightgown. Mia tried to seduce Arturo, but he did not want any of her. Arturo told Mia that he isn’t attracted to her and left.

Later, at Dark Horse, Mia showed up and told Arturo that they have so much unfinished business — going on to tell Arturo that they’re not done. However, Abby spied them, and she walked up to Mia and told her to back off. She also decreed that Mia’s stunt was cheap and tacky.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) texted Phyllis several times to see if she had an answer. He wanted to know if Phyllis would move in with him. At one point, Phyllis and Jack (Peter Bergman) talked, and she revealed that Nick asked her to move in. Jack worried that it was too soon, and that Phyllis wasn’t over Billy yet — and Phyllis didn’t quite have an answer.

Check out Y&R spoilers for Tuesday from Inquisitr to find out what happens next.