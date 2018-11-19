Kourtney Kardashian Goes Makeup Free As She Snuggles Up To Daughter Penelope In Sweet New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian — and her daughter Penelope — look sleepy and comfy in their latest selfie.

On Monday, November 19, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a sweet snapshot of herself with her only daughter, Penelope Disick, as the two seemingly cuddled up to spend some relaxing quality time together.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a pair of red, black, and white plaid pajamas. She wears no make up on her face, and has her shoulder-length dark hair parted down the middle, styled in loose waves. She also sports baby pink polish on her fingernails.

Next to Kourtney sits her daughter. Penelope is wearing a mint green tank top, and cozies up to her mother as she lays against a pillow. Her long brown hair is parted down the middle, and is styled in natural waves. The little girl looks sleepy in the photo, but perks up in the second photo that Kardashian posted.

In the next picture, Kourt is seen trying to take a selfie — while a wide-eyed Penelope gazes at her mother, putting her hand in front of Kardashian’s face to ruin the photo. Penelope’s orange nail polish can clearly be seen in the picture.

In the caption for the photo, Kourtney Kardashian says that she “couldn’t live” without her daughter, whom she affectionately calls her “little ladybug.” Previously, Kourt had posted the same photo to her story with the caption, “Sunday night in pajamas with my babies. I promise you nothing is better, feeling blessed.”

It seems that Kourtney may have wanted to relax after a long weekend. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian hit up the Street Dreams Gala in West Hollywood on Saturday night.

Kourtney attended the event with her sister, Kim Kardashian, and gal pals Amanda Lee and Larsa Pippen. In addition, Kourtney’s former boyfriend — and the father of her three children, Scott Disick — was also in attendance with his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

However, there was evidently no bad blood. In fact, Entertainment Tonight reveals that Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia all went out for dinner together after the event — and that they had a great outing. The party spent a great deal of time talking and laughing with one another.

“They all sat at a table in front and Kourtney and Sofia were talking and laughing a lot. Everyone was talking and having a good time,” an insider says, adding that Disick and Richie didn’t show much PDA during their dinner with his baby mama. “Scott wasn’t showing any affection to Sofia at the table — no hand holding or arm around her or anything.”

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.